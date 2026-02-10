Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cibc Captl Mkts cut Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.07.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,019. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.71 and a 12 month high of C$23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.70 and a beta of 2.32.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

