Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Short Interest Update

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,792 shares, a growth of 1,334.1% from the January 15th total of 892 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 224,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral. COM was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

