Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 12,939 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 12,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $429,445.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,048.68. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Monday, February 9th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 52,061 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $1,728,425.20.

On Friday, February 6th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 1,100 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $36,509.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 12,290 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $408,028.00.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 229,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $121.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LQDT

Key Headlines Impacting Liquidity Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidity Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — $0.39 EPS vs. $0.28 est. and revenue well ahead of estimates; company set Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.29–$0.38, supporting the stock’s higher valuation. MarketBeat LQDT Coverage

Q1 results materially beat expectations — $0.39 EPS vs. $0.28 est. and revenue well ahead of estimates; company set Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.29–$0.38, supporting the stock’s higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Barrington Research reiterated an “Outperform” and set a $44 price target, a bullish note that can attract buyers after the earnings beat. Barrington Research Outperform Note

Analyst support — Barrington Research reiterated an “Outperform” and set a $44 price target, a bullish note that can attract buyers after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Monroe County (FL) continues to use GovDeals for surplus auctions (example: 2001 Sikorsky helicopter sale) — a steady customer win for the GovDeals marketplace but not a major near‑term revenue catalyst. Monroe County GovDeals Auction

Monroe County (FL) continues to use GovDeals for surplus auctions (example: 2001 Sikorsky helicopter sale) — a steady customer win for the GovDeals marketplace but not a major near‑term revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance update — long-serving director George H. Ellis is retiring and the board will be reduced; routine but worth monitoring for committee/succession effects. Director Retirement Announcement

Corporate governance update — long-serving director George H. Ellis is retiring and the board will be reduced; routine but worth monitoring for committee/succession effects. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Director Jaime Mateus‑Tique sold multiple blocks this week (e.g., 52,061 shares at ~$33.20 on Feb 9 and additional sales on Feb 10), materially reducing his position; such concentrated insider sales can create short‑term downward pressure and raise questions for some investors. SEC filing: Insider Transaction Filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 104.1% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 52.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.