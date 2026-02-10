Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITR. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.25 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Roth Mkm raised Integra Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Shares of CVE ITR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$913.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.30. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.60.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. It also holds a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

