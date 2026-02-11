Short Interest in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Expands By 1,472.0%

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,170 shares, an increase of 1,472.0% from the January 15th total of 2,110 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. 5,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,212. The company has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8,924.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,600,000.

The FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from emerging market countries. The index underweights large-cap and growth stocks in favor of small-cap and value stocks. TLTE was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

