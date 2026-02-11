Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $25,443,451.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at $96,448,539.48. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,129.76, for a total transaction of $3,389,280.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.47, for a total transaction of $2,821,410.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $2,724,630.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $64.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,141.92. 779,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,725. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.