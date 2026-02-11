Insider Selling: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells 6,057 Shares of Stock

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $488,380.20.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.02. 5,673,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

