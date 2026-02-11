Short Interest in Reliability Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Decreases By 100.0%

Reliability Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 6,965 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Reliability Price Performance
Reliability stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Reliability has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
About Reliability
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reliability
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.