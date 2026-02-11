Short Interest in Reliability Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Decreases By 100.0%

Reliability Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 6,965 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Reliability stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Reliability has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.

