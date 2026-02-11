Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Airlines Group (AAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):

2/3/2026 – American Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/2/2026 – American Airlines Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/30/2026 – American Airlines Group was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

1/30/2026 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – American Airlines Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/28/2026 – American Airlines Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2026 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/7/2026 – American Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – American Airlines Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – American Airlines Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – American Airlines Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – American Airlines Group was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

