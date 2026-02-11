Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Chairman Sells 56,243 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) Chairman Maurice Gallagher, Jr. sold 56,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $6,457,258.83. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,906,105 shares in the company, valued at $218,839,915.05. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 437,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,886. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. Allegiant Travel Company has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,506,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 156,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after buying an additional 58,566 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegiant Travel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Allegiant reported Q4 results that topped estimates, with EPS up ~36% year‑over‑year, rising traffic, lower unit costs and upbeat Q1/2026 guidance. This release is the main catalyst behind the recent rally. Article Title

Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Allegiant reported Q4 results that topped estimates, with EPS up ~36% year‑over‑year, rising traffic, lower unit costs and upbeat Q1/2026 guidance. This release is the main catalyst behind the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and analyst coverage: Several Zacks pieces highlight ALGT as a top momentum/long‑term momentum pick and note the stock’s sharp one‑week gain (~29.5%), supporting continued investor interest. Article Title Article Title

Momentum and analyst coverage: Several Zacks pieces highlight ALGT as a top momentum/long‑term momentum pick and note the stock’s sharp one‑week gain (~29.5%), supporting continued investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Industry/strategy note: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights Allegiant’s cost discipline and potential upside from Sun Country Airlines exposure — narrative reinforces the operational improvement story. Article Title

Industry/strategy note: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights Allegiant’s cost discipline and potential upside from Sun Country Airlines exposure — narrative reinforces the operational improvement story. Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance pieces compare ALGT to peers in the transportation sector — useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Relative performance pieces compare ALGT to peers in the transportation sector — useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher Jr. — multiple filings show substantial sales between Feb 6–10 (blocks and smaller lots totaling hundreds of thousands of shares across days). While insider sales can be for diversification/liquidity, the size and cadence may concern some investors. SEC filing: Article Title

Large insider selling by Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher Jr. — multiple filings show substantial sales between Feb 6–10 (blocks and smaller lots totaling hundreds of thousands of shares across days). While insider sales can be for diversification/liquidity, the size and cadence may concern some investors. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest as of Jan. 30 — short interest rose ~21.5% to ~2.25M shares (about 14.4% of float) with a ~5.0 days‑to‑cover ratio, which can increase volatility and act as a headwind if sentiment turns negative. (Note: a later short‑interest data point in the feed is inconsistent/blank.)

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

