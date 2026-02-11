United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $10,679,625.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.65, for a total transaction of $10,679,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.95, for a total value of $10,596,375.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.66, for a total value of $6,795,652.50.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.66, for a total value of $3,659,197.50.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $10,617,975.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $10,788,975.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 7,875 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total value of $3,838,117.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,625 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.38, for a total transaction of $7,127,932.50.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.79, for a total transaction of $11,312,775.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.35, for a total transaction of $11,572,875.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total transaction of $11,166,750.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0%

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.20. The stock had a trading volume of 234,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,942. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $519.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.59 and a 200 day moving average of $430.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.