Insider Selling: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,995 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $235,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 576,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,199,283.20. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $451,080.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,581 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $260,018.79.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 125.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Power Integrations by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Featured Stories

