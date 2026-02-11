PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Short Interest Up 1,087.0% in January

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,092 shares, an increase of 1,087.0% from the January 15th total of 92 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 213 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is Indonesia’s first cement producer, founded in 1957 as NV Semen Gresik and later converted into a state-owned perseroan terbatas under the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises. The company operates as an integrated building materials group, manufacturing a diverse range of cement products, including ordinary Portland cement, composite cement and specialty cement grades designed for various construction applications.

Headquartered in Gresik, East Java, PT Semen Indonesia maintains production facilities across multiple regions in Indonesia.

