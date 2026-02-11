Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $145,200.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 740,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,495,059.52. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 349,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,439. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 30.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

