Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Grows By 1,185.7%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 247,733 shares, an increase of 1,185.7% from the January 15th total of 19,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,229 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,229 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. 77,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,817. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

