SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Short Interest Up 1,377.7% in January

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,921 shares, a growth of 1,377.7% from the January 15th total of 130 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MYMG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

