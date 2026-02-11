Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett Monia Sells 29,430 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Monia sold 29,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,524,799.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,833,297.63. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,163. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.
