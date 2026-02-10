Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $27.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.4190. 2,679,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,710,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 302,548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 76.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 91.31% and a negative net margin of 115.59%.The company had revenue of $169.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

