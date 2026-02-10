SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.67 and last traded at $101.5390, with a volume of 27464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

