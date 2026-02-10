Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travelers Companies (TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2026 – Travelers Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $316.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Travelers Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/27/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $291.00 to $315.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.

1/26/2026 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $317.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $307.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $304.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $308.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $294.00 to $307.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating.

1/8/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $312.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $304.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $309.00 to $317.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $305.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $317.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Travelers Companies had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2025 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,366,997. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 105,568 shares of company stock worth $30,974,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

