Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 362 and last traded at GBX 357, with a volume of 169573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.
The firm has a market capitalization of £241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.02.
Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 12.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a net margin of 91.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%.
Schroder Income Growth Company Profile
– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
