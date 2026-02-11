GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL) Short Interest Up 574.2% in January

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 216,370 shares, an increase of 574.2% from the January 15th total of 32,092 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF Price Performance

RDTL traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 908,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $89.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDTL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.

