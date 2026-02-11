Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,155 shares, an increase of 593.4% from the January 15th total of 2,474 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 685,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 102,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,372. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

