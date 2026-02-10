Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 and last traded at GBX 796, with a volume of 47547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £263.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 674.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 695.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 33.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS). Services provides critical support to many core industries including Energy, Environmental, UK Infrastructure and certain manufacturing industries through the provision of materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting services, logistics and major earthworks.

