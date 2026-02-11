INLIF Limited (NASDAQ:INLF) Short Interest Update

INLIF Limited (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,741 shares, a growth of 652.7% from the January 15th total of 3,951 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of INLIF in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, INLIF presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get INLIF alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INLIF

INLIF Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:INLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 571,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,733. INLIF has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

INLIF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INLIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INLIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.