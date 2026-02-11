ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 188 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 1,470 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWDL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

Get ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN alerts:

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.