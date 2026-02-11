Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 513 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 3,181 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2941 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services. The Underlying Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s).

