Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 513 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 3,181 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,582 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2941 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services. The Underlying Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s).
