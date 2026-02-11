Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declines By 84.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,427 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the January 15th total of 34,535 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the period. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund accounts for about 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 32.33% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 5,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,946. The company has a market cap of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $35.06.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.