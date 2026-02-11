VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,991 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 53,903 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

ESPO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 40,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,218. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

