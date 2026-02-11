Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 1,819,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,573% from the average daily volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.5950.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

