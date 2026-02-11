Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5353.

Ardea Resources Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS: ARRRF) is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on critical minerals essential to the global transition to clean energy. The company’s flagship asset is the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region, where extensive drilling has defined one of Australia’s largest nickel–cobalt–scandium resources. Ardea’s technical work is aimed at advancing KNP through definitive feasibility and environmental approvals to support future mine development.

In addition to the KNP, Ardea holds a portfolio of tenements targeting nickel, cobalt, scandium, rare earth elements and gold across Western Australia.

