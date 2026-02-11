MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 46,763 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 341,772 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of MKDWELL Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MKDWELL Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of MKDWELL Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

MKDWELL Tech Stock Down 9.3%

MKDW traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 58,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,536. MKDWELL Tech has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

About MKDWELL Tech

MKDWELL Tech Inc is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc, formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

