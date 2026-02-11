Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.8742 and last traded at $0.8541. Approximately 127,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 428,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8267.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -35 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cell and gene therapies for oncology and rare genetic diseases. The company’s primary platform leverages chimeric antigen receptor T‐cell (CAR-T) technology to target both hematologic and solid tumor indications. In parallel, Mustang Bio is advancing a portfolio of lentiviral‐based gene therapy candidates designed to address inherited metabolic disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company’s oncology pipeline includes programs directed at B-cell malignancies and aggressive brain tumors, with lead CAR-T candidates in clinical trials for glioblastoma multiforme and various B-cell leukemias and lymphomas.

