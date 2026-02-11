Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Update

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,749 shares, a growth of 628.7% from the January 15th total of 2,710 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Linkage Global Trading Up 4.0%
LGCB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 22,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Linkage Global has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linkage Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Linkage Global Company Profile
Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
