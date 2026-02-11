System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 and last traded at GBX 220. 2,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 550 target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.

The firm has a market cap of £27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that System1 Group PLC will post 23.4769111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.

Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.

Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.

System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.

