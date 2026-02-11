Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Increases By 758.7%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,333 shares, a growth of 758.7% from the January 15th total of 854 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAPSW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,903. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MAPSW) operates a digital marketplace and software platform designed to modernize waste and recycling management across North America. The company’s technology connects waste generators—such as restaurants, retail outlets, property managers and other commercial customers—with a network of licensed haulers and recycling facilities. By automating pricing, scheduling, billing and reporting, WM Technology streamlines the logistics of waste collection and disposal for businesses of all sizes.

The firm’s offerings are divided into two primary services.

