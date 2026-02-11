Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Up 10.2% – Time to Buy?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 354.50 and last traded at GBX 351.50. Approximately 1,682,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,554,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.
A number of research analysts have commented on PTEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Playtech to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 405 to GBX 240 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 433 to GBX 390 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.
Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
