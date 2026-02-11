Insider Selling: Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) CEO Sells 33,916 Shares of Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CEO John Schmitz sold 33,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $441,925.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,636.29. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

On Friday, February 6th, John Schmitz sold 16,841 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $219,101.41.

On Friday, December 5th, John Schmitz sold 70,375 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $788,903.75.

On Thursday, December 4th, John Schmitz sold 211,118 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $2,353,965.70.

On Wednesday, November 12th, John Schmitz sold 9,521 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $105,111.84.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE WTTR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 505,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Select Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Piper Sandler set a $14.00 target price on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Select Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Select Water Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 2,704.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.