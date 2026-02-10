Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Alliance Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

