Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) Short Interest Update

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 239,577 shares, an increase of 530.3% from the January 15th total of 38,009 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,407,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company's shares are sold short.

Linkers Industries Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ:LNKS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 250,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.72. Linkers Industries has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

