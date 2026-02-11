Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Rises By 687.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,842 shares, an increase of 687.2% from the January 15th total of 4,680 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE DFP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 29,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,059. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.
DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- They just tried to kill gold
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.