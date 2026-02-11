Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Rises By 687.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,842 shares, an increase of 687.2% from the January 15th total of 4,680 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DFP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 29,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,059. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.

DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.