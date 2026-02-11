Short Interest in Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO) Increases By 773.6%

Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,787 shares, an increase of 773.6% from the January 15th total of 6,958 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 802,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 802,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eshallgo stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Eshallgo comprises approximately 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 0.84% of Eshallgo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ EHGO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Eshallgo has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eshallgo in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Eshallgo has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Eshallgo Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

