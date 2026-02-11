VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 261,690 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the January 15th total of 45,122 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 114,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

GFLW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 57,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.54.

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (GFLW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US large-cap growth companies selected based on positive free cash flow trend, earnings, and ROI. Holdings are weighted in the portfolio based on a combination of free cash flow and momentum. GFLW was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by VictoryShares.

