Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 497.1% in January

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,015 shares, an increase of 497.1% from the January 15th total of 170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Down 2.3%
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDTK) is a China-based vocational education provider that integrates hands-on training with digital learning solutions. The company operates a network of skill-focused training centers alongside an online education platform, offering programs tailored to industries such as information technology, healthcare, hospitality and modern services.
Through its campuses and e-learning portal, Skillful Craftsman delivers post-secondary vocational courses designed to equip graduates with practical expertise aligned with employer needs.
