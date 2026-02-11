Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Up 497.1% in January

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,015 shares, an increase of 497.1% from the January 15th total of 170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDTK

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 7,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDTK) is a China-based vocational education provider that integrates hands-on training with digital learning solutions. The company operates a network of skill-focused training centers alongside an online education platform, offering programs tailored to industries such as information technology, healthcare, hospitality and modern services.

Through its campuses and e-learning portal, Skillful Craftsman delivers post-secondary vocational courses designed to equip graduates with practical expertise aligned with employer needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.