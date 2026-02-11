Vincent Vultaggio Sells 29,951 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Vincent Vultaggio sold 29,951 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $72,780.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,972.97. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincent Vultaggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Vincent Vultaggio sold 6,894 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $16,683.48.

On Monday, February 9th, Vincent Vultaggio sold 3,379 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $8,075.81.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Vincent Vultaggio sold 556 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $1,401.12.

On Monday, February 2nd, Vincent Vultaggio sold 2,540 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $6,477.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Tuesday. 486,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

