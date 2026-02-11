Todd Adams Sells 275,050 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Adams sold 275,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $14,242,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,256,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,851,097.52. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. 1,456,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,584. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,632,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

