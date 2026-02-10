Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2026 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/27/2026 – Ryanair had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/25/2026 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2026 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2026 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/8/2026 – Ryanair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

12/29/2025 – Ryanair had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Ryanair had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

