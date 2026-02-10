Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.010-9.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

In related news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,300 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $884,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,713,260.16. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,930 in the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

