Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.71 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 66370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.
Goldmoney Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of C$175.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.48.
Goldmoney Company Profile
Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing.
