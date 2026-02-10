Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2026 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at CIBC World Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$25.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.50.

2/9/2026 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$31.00.

2/6/2026 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2026 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2026 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.

2/3/2026 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

12/19/2025 – ARC Resources was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2025 – ARC Resources was given a new C$34.00 price target on by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.